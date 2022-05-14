Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 5,629,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,679. The stock has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

