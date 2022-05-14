Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 80,300 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 80,300 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,476,588 shares in the company, valued at $284,504,616.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 245,429 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,251,076.63.

On Monday, April 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 3,800 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 1,709.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Clear Secure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

