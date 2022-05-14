Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
CLSD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 178,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.73.
CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
