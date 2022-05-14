Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 178,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

