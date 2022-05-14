Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

