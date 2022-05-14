Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.
- On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.
- On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
