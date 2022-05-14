CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
CNB Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 20,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,185. The company has a market cap of $417.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59.
In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 294,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial (Get Rating)
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
