Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 311.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.57. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

DNAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

