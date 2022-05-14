Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CDXS opened at $10.97 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
