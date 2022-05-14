Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.