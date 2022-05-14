Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 570,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 411,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

