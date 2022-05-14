Comparing TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -31.52% -27.83% Aziyo Biologics -60.68% -260.23% -43.50%

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TCR2 Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 665.96%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.39%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$99.81 million ($2.63) -0.89 Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 1.78 -$24.83 million ($2.46) -2.52

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. It is also developing TC-510, a mesothelin-targeted TRuC-T cell that has completed preclinical trials to treat solid tumors; and TC-520, a fratricide resistant CD70 targeting TRuC-T cell for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

