COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

CMPS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 526,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

