comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

comScore stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. comScore has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

