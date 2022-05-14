Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.14. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

