Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth about $7,106,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Contango Ore has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

