Contrasting DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

This table compares DigitalOcean and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% KnowBe4 -4.74% -0.92% -0.36%

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89 KnowBe4 0 3 10 0 2.77

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.99%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 71.09%. Given KnowBe4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and KnowBe4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 9.35 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -118.12 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 11.77 -$11.85 million ($0.11) -150.82

KnowBe4 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean. KnowBe4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalOcean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats DigitalOcean on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.