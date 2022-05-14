Contrasting Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion N/A $6.18 billion $4.22 6.07 Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.56 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.08

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.57% 8.24% 3.62% Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 171.88%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

