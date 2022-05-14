Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRSR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

