Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,433,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

