Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 717,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.