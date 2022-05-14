Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:BAP traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.94. 606,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

