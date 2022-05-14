Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 14,648 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $588.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.44. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $381.93 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

