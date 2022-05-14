Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Insider Joseph Hanlon Purchases 24,000 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) insider Joseph Hanlon acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CCAP opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

