CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

