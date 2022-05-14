Critical Survey: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) versus StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and StoneMor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.15 -$5.07 million N/A N/A StoneMor $322.84 million 0.87 -$55.28 million ($0.53) -4.45

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneMor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and StoneMor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A StoneMor -17.12% N/A -1.47%

Volatility & Risk

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

StoneMor Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico Rico. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

