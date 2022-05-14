Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.64 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

