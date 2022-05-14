Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.75 at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

