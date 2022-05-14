CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 41,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $745.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

