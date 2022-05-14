Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 99,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,428. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James reduced their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

