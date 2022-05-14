CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,171. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

