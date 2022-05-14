CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.79.

LAW traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 751,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $99,823,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

