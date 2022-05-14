CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.57. 958,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

