CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.80 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

