CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,255 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

CynergisTek ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

