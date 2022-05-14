CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

