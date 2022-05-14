Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in April

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the April 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
