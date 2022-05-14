Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 781,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,075. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

