Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 2,044 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

