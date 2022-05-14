Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

