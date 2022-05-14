Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,898. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.