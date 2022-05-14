Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,898. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

