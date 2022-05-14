Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 461,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,898. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

