Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

