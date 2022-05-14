Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.