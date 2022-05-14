Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

TSE AFN opened at C$32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.50 million and a PE ratio of 65.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.49.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.9599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

