Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

