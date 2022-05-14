Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 109.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,228.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 301,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

