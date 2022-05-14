Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 47,920 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70.

On Monday, February 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

