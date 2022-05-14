Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,190 ($39.33).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,604 ($32.10) on Friday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,676.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,899.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

