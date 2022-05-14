Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,190 ($39.33).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,604 ($32.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,676.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,899.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

