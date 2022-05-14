DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CEO Kevin T. Longe Sells 5,854 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
